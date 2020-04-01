Teen who disappeared in winter storm died of exposure, Natrona County coroner says

A 16-year-old Natrona County boy who disappeared last year into a winter storm died of exposure to the elements, county authorities said Wednesday.

Law enforcement say they have closed their investigation into the death of Joey Peterson, who in late November left his family's rural home wearing only a sweatshirt and pajamas. Hours later, a winter storm arrived in the area.

Despite search efforts that included assistance from 10 emergency agencies and scores of volunteers, Peterson was not found until Sunday, when two people on horseback came upon his body about four miles from his home near Goose Creek Circle.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps identified the body as Peterson’s and, he told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday morning, an autopsy indicated the boy died as the result of hypothermia and exposure. The death was ruled accidental, Whipps said.

A sheriff's spokesman said early Wednesday afternoon that law enforcement had closed its investigation and determined there was no criminal activity related to Peterson's death. Sgt. Taylor Courtney said the investigators found that Peterson ran away from home and when weather changed quickly, he was caught in the storm, dying of exposure to the elements.