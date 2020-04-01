You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Teen who disappeared in winter storm died of exposure, Natrona County coroner says
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Teen who disappeared in winter storm died of exposure, Natrona County coroner says

{{featured_button_text}}
Community Prayer Vigil for Joey Peterson

Lead Pastor Mike Fackler leads a prayer during a Community Prayer Vigil for Joey Peterson at Highland Park Community Church. The teen went missing in November, and his body was found last month.

 Elysia Conner

A 16-year-old Natrona County boy who disappeared last year into a winter storm died of exposure to the elements, county authorities said Wednesday. 

Law enforcement say they have closed their investigation into the death of Joey Peterson, who in late November left his family's rural home wearing only a sweatshirt and pajamas. Hours later, a winter storm arrived in the area.

Despite search efforts that included assistance from 10 emergency agencies and scores of volunteers, Peterson was not found until Sunday, when two people on horseback came upon his body about four miles from his home near Goose Creek Circle. 

Natrona County Coroner James Whipps identified the body as Peterson’s and, he told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday morning, an autopsy indicated the boy died as the result of hypothermia and exposure. The death was ruled accidental, Whipps said.

A sheriff's spokesman said early Wednesday afternoon that law enforcement had closed its investigation and determined there was no criminal activity related to Peterson's death. Sgt. Taylor Courtney said the investigators found that Peterson ran away from home and when weather changed quickly, he was caught in the storm, dying of exposure to the elements.

Peterson, who authorities have said lived with high-functioning autism but was not self-sufficient, was found in an area that was searched last year, when he was likely obscured by cactus, grass and sage brush. During the search, authorities called upon assistance from a Black Hawk helicopter, drones, horses and dogs.

“When you’re searching for a missing person ... if you miss by an inch, you miss by a mile,” Courtney said Monday during a press briefing following discovery of the boy's body.

View Comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Crime and Courts Reporter

Shane Sanderson is a Star-Tribune reporter who primarily covers criminal justice. Sanderson is a proud University of Missouri graduate. Lately, he’s been reading Cormac McCarthy and cooking Italian food. He writes about his own life in his free time.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News