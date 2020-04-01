Teen who disappeared in winter storm died of exposure, Natrona County coroner says

A 16-year-old Natrona County boy who disappeared last year into a winter storm died of exposure to the elements, county authorities said Wednesday.
Law enforcement say they have closed their investigation into the death of Joey Peterson, who in late November left his family's rural home wearing only a sweatshirt and pajamas. Hours later, a winter storm arrived in the area.
Despite search efforts that included assistance from 10 emergency agencies and scores of volunteers, Peterson was not found until Sunday, when two people on horseback came upon his body about four miles from his home near Goose Creek Circle.
You have free articles remaining.
Natrona County Coroner James Whipps identified the body as Peterson’s and, he told the Star-Tribune on Wednesday morning, an autopsy indicated the boy died as the result of hypothermia and exposure. The death was ruled accidental, Whipps said.
A sheriff's spokesman said early Wednesday afternoon that law enforcement had closed its investigation and determined there was no criminal activity related to Peterson's death. Sgt. Taylor Courtney said the investigators found that Peterson ran away from home and when weather changed quickly, he was caught in the storm, dying of exposure to the elements.
Peterson, who authorities have said lived with high-functioning autism but was not self-sufficient, was found in an area that was searched last year, when he was likely obscured by cactus, grass and sage brush. During the search, authorities called upon assistance from a Black Hawk helicopter, drones, horses and dogs.
“When you’re searching for a missing person ... if you miss by an inch, you miss by a mile,” Courtney said Monday during a press briefing following discovery of the boy's body.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.