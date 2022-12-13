Thief breaks into Casper Mountain fire station, steals $6,000 worth of items

Someone broke into a Casper Mountain fire station and stole more than $6,000 worth of items, the Natrona County sheriff's office said Tuesday.

The break-in occurred sometime between Dec. 1 and Dec. 11 at Casper Mountain Fire Department Station 14 on Lemers Road.

The sheriff's office is asking residents who live near the fire station to review any security camera or doorbell footage from those nights for any unusual activity in the area. Anything suspicious should be sent to investigator Cory Brooks at 307-235-9282.

The sheriff's office is also asking that any recent burglaries on the mountain be reported.