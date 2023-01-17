 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Third person arrested in connection to Cheyenne teen's shooting death

Sarah Heath

Sarah Heath, 26, of Burns, was booked into the Laramie County Jail on Tuesday morning in connection with the homicide of a 16-year-old girl on Jan. 9. 

 Cheyenne Police Department

A third person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that killed a 16-year-old Cheyenne high school student earlier this month. 

Sarah Heath, 26, of Burns, was identified as the driver of the car in which the shooting happened on the evening of Jan. 9.  

Heath has been charged with accessory after the fact to manslaughter, three counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor and possession of marijuana, the Cheyenne Police Department said. She was booked into the Laramie County Jail on Tuesday morning. 

Cheyenne high school student dies after being shot; 2 teens face manslaughter charges

Tirso Munguia, 19, and Cody Nicholson, 18, were in the backseat handling a gun while Heath was driving. The victim was in the front passenger seat. 

Munguia allegedly fired the gun while the group was driving on Dell Range Boulevard. The shot struck the unidentified 16-year-old girl, who attended Triumph High School. 

Heath pulled the vehicle over, and Nicholson fled on foot with the gun. Heath then proceeded to the Frontier Mall parking lot and called police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Nicholson is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to manslaughter. Munguia faces a charge of manslaughter without incident.

The Cheyenne Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

Follow Sofia Saric on Twitter @Sofia_Saric.

