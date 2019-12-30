Tony Cercy's lawyers say retrial is 'virtual impossible' under Constitution, ask for release from prison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“While no single instruction was necessarily incorrect, under the facts presented to the jury in this case, the instructions leave serious doubt as to the circumstances under which the jury could convict Mr. Cercy of third-degree sexual assault,” Justice Kate Fox stated in the court’s ruling. “On remand, if the evidence is presented as it was in the first two trials, the jury must be instructed that it cannot convict Mr. Cercy of third-degree sexual assault based on a finding that he committed cunnilingus.”

The Monday filing in Natrona County District Court is addressed to Judge Daniel Forgey as an "emergency motion" and asks for Cercy's immediate release. In the attached email, Pagliuca states Cercy's lawyers had not yet received response from the Natrona County District Attorney's Office on a Sunday email, a Monday phone call or a Monday office visit.

Defense attorneys state in Natrona County District Court filings that prosecutors have not responded to their attempts to discuss their client's release. In an email dated Sunday night and filed along with the request for release, Cercy's Denver lawyers also state that they believe it "virtually impossible" for prosecutors to again take the case to trial.