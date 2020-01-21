Town of Evansville settles racial discrimination lawsuit for $90,000

The town of Evansville last week settled for a total of $90,000 a civil rights lawsuit brought by a former employee who alleged his supervisor in the public works department called him racial slurs before eventually firing him.

The news came in a document attached to a Friday afternoon news release issued on the former worker's behalf. The same day, his attorney, Megan Hayes, filed with a federal judge a request for dismissal of the case on the basis of the settlement.

The fired employee, Roy Mestas, said in the announcement that he was happy to resolve the case before its scheduled February trial date. Mestas said also in the statement that he was happy with his lawyer's hard work.

“But I am even more proud that my case resulted in a decision from a federal appeals court reaffirming that even in Wyoming, discriminating against individuals because of their race or their disability is illegal," Mestas said in the statement. “And that employees who complain to their supervisors about illegal discrimination are protected from retaliation for making those complaints. That was a principle worth fighting for.”

The payment will be made by the Wyoming Local Government Liability Pool, according to documents outlining the agreement. The settlement did not require the town to acknowledge wrongdoing.