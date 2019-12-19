Town of Evansville to settle fired worker's discrimination lawsuit

The town of Evansville will settle a lawsuit with a former employee who alleged his supervisor in the public works department called him racial slurs before eventually firing him, federal court records state.

The online records only state that a settlement has been reached and do not provide details or terms of the agreement. The notification came on Wednesday, the same day as a lawyers’ conference was scheduled for the case.

Megan Hayes, lawyer for the fired employee, said on Wednesday afternoon that she would not characterize the agreement because it had not yet been put in writing.

“We have agreed on terms,” she said, “which are not very complicated.”

Evansville Mayor Jennifer Sorenson confirmed the town had reached an oral agreement. She also said she could not describe the settlement terms until a document memorializing them had been signed.

The supervisor, Dale Brown, could not be reached by phone on Thursday morning. A number associated with his address had been disconnected.