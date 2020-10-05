Trial of Casper man accused of sexually assaulting women at gunpoint to begin following delays

The trial of a Casper man charged with sexually assaulting numerous women over the span of seven years, as well as sexually exploiting children, is set to begin this week after multiple postponements.

Samuel Barrett faces 10 felony charges: seven counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one count of blackmail.

Proceedings are set to begin Tuesday, according to a district clerk.

The trial was initially postponed in January, and in February, prosecutors dismissed seven charges of second-degree sexual assault that Barrett had also faced.

In March, five days after the first Wyoming COVID-19 case was confirmed, Judge Daniel Forgey postponed the trial again, just after jury selection had been scheduled to start. The trial at that time was set to last eight days.

None of the attorneys then objected to the delay. Barrett went free on $60,000 bond. He waived his right to a speedy trial when his lawyers requested the trial be postponed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}