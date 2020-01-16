Trial postponed for Casper man accused of sexually assaulting women at gunpoint

A judge on Thursday afternoon postponed the trial of a man who faces 17 felonies alleging he threatened women at gunpoint before sexually assaulting them and forced a woman to abuse a child on camera.
The trial of Samuel Barrett, 39, had been scheduled to begin in early February, but after defense lawyers on Thursday afternoon said that they were receiving evidence from the prosecution, Judge Daniel Forgey agreed to postpone the case.
The judge indicated he would reschedule the eight-day trial for March.
The large majority of the charges against Barrett are counts of first- and second-degree sexual assault. He also faces two counts of sexual exploitation of children and a single count of blackmail.
Barrett has been previously convicted of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, according to online records maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. According to a 2009 report in the Star-Tribune, Barrett pleaded guilty to the crime as part of a deal with prosecutors.
The woman whom Barrett was convicted of assaulting in 2009 has also accused him of sexually assaulting her in the most recent case.
The charges Barrett faces are also expected to change, though the nature and extent of those changes is not yet clear. Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri said on Thursday that he will make more specific some of the language to clearly delineate the specific conduct that prosecutors allege violates the law.
Forgey, though, stated he was concerned that prosecutors have charged certain allegations in the case under both first- and second-degree statutes. The judge asked Taheri and Assistant District Attorney Ava Bell to draft a more detailed description of the charges.
The judge said, though, that the document alone may not be enough to resolve the issue.
During the afternoon hearing, Forgey also reduced Barrett’s bail requirement from $75,000 cash to $60,000. The judge added he would allow Barrett to hire a bail agent.
Barrett remained free on bail Thursday evening.