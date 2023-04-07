A jury trial was set Thursday in a civil rights lawsuit that accuses Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters of failing to protect two of his female officers from repeated sexual harassment and retaliation from one of the department’s male officers, court documents show.

Through his attorney, McPheeters has denied the bulk of the allegations.

Shannon Daley and Keri Patrick allege that a pattern of targeted sexual harassment and retaliation started in the spring of 2021, an amended complaint states.

Casper police launched an internal investigation concerning former detective Chase Nash after a male sergeant and an outside agency made a complaint about his persistent sexual comments in the workplace and at workplace functions, the lawsuit states.

Those investigators questioned members of the department’s detectives unit regarding complaints about Nash — now known as the 2021 Nash investigation. Nash is accused of making repeated comments regarding the size of his penis, his libido and other sexual topics.

Patrick was not interviewed because she had limited interactions with Nash. But if she had been interviewed, she would have mentioned one of her few interactions with Nash at a murder investigation scene, the complaint states.

“On the scene, which still contained a dead person, Nash made multiple inappropriate remarks to Patrick and a female Deputy Coroner,” the complaint states. “Nash made comments regarding red-heads having the highest libido, asking the women how much they masturbated, and the size of his penis.”

On the other hand, Daley was interviewed for the investigation, the complaint said.

She generally was not bothered by the sexual comments because “making jokes is a way many law enforcement officers deal with the stress,” but it troubled her when Nash would make the same comments in front of civilians and other city agencies.

“Daley reported that the other detectives in the investigation division typically ‘knew their audience’ and would only joke amongst each other,” the complaint states. “Nash, however, had no such filter.”

Women felt uncomfortable in the workplace with some regularity, the complaint alleges. Female law enforcement officers in Casper used a code word “cawcaw” to call for help in escaping an uncomfortable situation. They used this on one occasion because of Nash, the lawsuit alleges.

The 2021 Nash investigation also uncovered multiple instances of Nash making anti-LGBTQ comments and treating victims of crime, especially sexual assault, inappropriately, the complaint states.

It was recommended Nash be fired, but McPheeters overruled it, the complaint states. Nash would go on to target Daley and Patrick because he allegedly believed they had made the original complaints against him, which led to the investigation. They did not.

Throughout summer 2021, Nash is accused of berating Daley while making repeated complaints against her. Nash complained about the volume and tone of her voice. He allegedly said she wasn’t a real detective, and he was tired of women getting away with everything.

“The harassment of Daley became so pervasive that she requested to work from home and/or her FBI office,” the statement said.

At one point, Daley and Patrick were watching a video of an arrest related to an investigation in which a woman was moaning while fighting officers. Nash loudly accused them of watching pornography and stormed out of the office.

Patrick had her own set of concerns.

For example, in the fall of 2021, a Casper Police Department lieutenant took his own life. Patrick had been especially close to this person and “was particularly distraught,” the complaint states. Patrick asked Daley for assistance with her uniform on the day of the funeral.

“They went into their office and shut the door so Patrick could change uniforms,” the complaint states. “Nash made a complaint against Daley and Patrick.”

McPheeters is accused of ignoring this documented pattern of sexual harassment and retaliation. After an almost three-hour meeting regarding these circumstances, McPheeters allegedly told Daley that “cashing out her retirement would be a poor financial decision.”

“Daley left the meeting feeling helpless, and realizing the Chief, despite clearly knowing what was going on with Nash, would do nothing to protect Daley or her fellow detectives,” the complaint states.

Both women suffered mentally and physically as they “came to understand that the Chief would not protect them from predators in their own department,” the complaint states.

In court documents, lawyers for McPheeters admits he did receive several reports about Nash’s conduct. This included Nash talking about his wife sexually and saying redheads have a higher sex drive, a defense response filed last month states.

He denies a majority of the allegations though and is asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed, in part, because the statute of limitations has passed.

Daley bought out the remaining 20 months of her retirement at the end of 2021. This cost her $94,086 — all but $200 of funds she had saved over 18 years of work for the city.

Nash was placed on administrative leave in January 2022, which he was ultimately allowed to continue until his retirement, the complaint states.

Patrick is still employed with the department and works in the investigation unit.

“Patrick had fewer employment options because she has fewer years of service and is dependent on her job for her livelihood,” the complaint states.

John Robinson, who is Daley and Patrick’s attorney, had “no comment other than what is in our court papers,” he said on Friday.

Amber Freestone, spokesperson for the Casper Police Department, and McPheeter’s lawyers did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

The jury trial is scheduled for May 13, 2024, in Casper before U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl, an initial pretrial order shows. It is expected to last 10 days.