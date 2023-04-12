A man is facing federal charges for allegedly using social media to initiate sexual abuse of middle school girls on Wind River Reservation in November, court documents show.

Shawn Gardner recently had a jury trial set for May 22 before U.S. District Judge Scott Skavdahl in Casper, a notice of hearing document states. He is facing up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning.

Gardner, who was 23 at the time, started sending one girl sexual Snapchat messages in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, the complaint states. A middle school security officer learned of this on Nov. 30.

When questioned by the guard, the girl told him she was aware of another student, who had posted a video of herself in the car with Gardner on Snapchat, referencing them being in a romantic relationship, the statement said.

A school resource officer then spoke with a 12-year-old girl, who “disclosed that she had sex with Shawn Lee Gardner the week prior, over the Thanksgiving holiday,” the complaint states.

Gardner is accused of picking up the girl from her home and taking her back to his place, where he provided her with marijuana and alcohol, the complaint states.

“They were drinking Captain Morgan [rum] and Admiral Nelson’s [rum],” the complaint states. "Gardner did not inquire as to ____’s age and ____ did not volunteer any information about her age.”

He allegedly assaulted her multiple times and later told her, “Don’t tell anyone.”

A search warrant was served to Snap Inc. on Feb. 16 for content on the social media account and results are still pending. Officials conducted DNA tests and collected several bedding items.

Gardner was being held at the Wind River Detention Center in Fort Washakie by Dec. 5. He declined to speak with officials while there.

He pleaded not guilty last month.

Federal prosecutors have filed a motion to hold Gardner until trial because the crime is violent, and there is a “serious risk the defendant will flee.”