Truck drives into home at 13th and McKinley streets

A driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after driving into a home near 13th and McKinley streets Friday morning, Casper police said.
The driver reportedly left the road while driving east on 13th Street before striking the home around 10 a.m. Friday.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Police blocked off streets around the intersection while investigating and clearing the crash, but roads were reopened by 1 p.m.
There was "significant" damage to the house, police said in a Facebook post. No one was inside.
Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Ellen Gerst
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today