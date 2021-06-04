Truck drives into home at 13th and McKinley streets

A driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after driving into a home near 13th and McKinley streets Friday morning, Casper police said.

The driver reportedly left the road while driving east on 13th Street before striking the home around 10 a.m. Friday.

Police blocked off streets around the intersection while investigating and clearing the crash, but roads were reopened by 1 p.m.

There was "significant" damage to the house, police said in a Facebook post. No one was inside.

Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash.

