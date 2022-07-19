Truck hits officer, touching off pursuit through Casper, sheriff's office says

A box truck struck a Casper police officer who was responding to a call Tuesday morning, touching off a pursuit that ended near Casper Mountain, authorities say.

The truck crashed after it struck a police car at Garden Creek and Rotary Park roads. Officers extracted the driver after 30 minutes, and the driver was taken to Wyoming Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries, according to a statement from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

One officer was also taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening. That officer was later released.

The incident began at about 5 a.m. when Casper police received a call to assist the fire department in the area of Wilkins Circle and North Poplar Street, the sheriff's office said. A white box truck struck a police officer who was arriving at the scene.

The driver, according to the sheriff's office, fled the scene, weaving through oncoming traffic while attempting to strike a number of other cars, including Casper police and Casper fire vehicles. A number of drivers had to also dodge out of the way to avoid being hit, though one person's car was struck in the area of 17th and Poplar streets.

The pursuit continued south on Poplar Street and onto Garden Creek Road. At the intersection of Garden Creek and Rotary Park roads, a Casper officer had parked his car to deploy spike strips. The box truck struck that vehicle while speeding, causing it to drive off the road and crash, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities temporarily closed Rotary Park and the surrounding roads.

The sheriff's office is handling an investigation because Casper police were directly involved in the incident. The sheriff is asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or was impacted by it, to contact the department's investigations division at 307-235-9282.