Two in custody in Casper after early morning chase, crash and negotiation with police

Police ended a roughly four-hour negotiation with two adults peacefully on Wednesday morning, following a chase that ended with the pair crashing their truck and remaining inside the overturned cab.

The encounter closed a section of East Yellowstone Highway in north Casper for several hours early on Wednesday.

The man and woman, according to police, were taken to Wyoming Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries around 7 a.m. Shortly after noon Wednesday, police said the pair were being interviewed by the Casper Police Department.

Evansville Police Chief Mike Thompson said that the unidentified man and woman are facing recommended charges in Evansville of eluding police and property damage, both felonies, as well as reckless driving, driving without a license and entering a highway outside controlled access points. CPD may also file additional charges in the case.

Officers were attempting to pull over the adult man and woman for a traffic stop around 2:45 a.m. near East Fifth and South Jefferson streets, after noticing there were no lights on a trailer attached to the truck and noting damage to both the truck and trailer. Both vehicles were reportedly found to be stolen after a check by police.

The pair then drove away from the stop, according to a statement from the department later on Wednesday.

Casper police followed the flatbed Ford truck for “several minutes” before crossing into Evansville, where local police took over the pursuit. The pair crossed back into Casper before crashing and overturning in the 2300 block of East Yellowstone, near White’s Mountain Motors.

Thompson said that during the roughly 15-minute pursuit, the pair drove the wrong way on I-25 and multiple off-ramps, speeding on the highway and crossing into a ditch at one point to avoid being hit by oncoming traffic.

The truck had also driven in grass near Williams Street in Evansville, hitting a parked Nissan van and causing around $8,000 worth of damage. It also crashed into a light pole in Casper. Evansville police had deployed spikes near Western Street to try to stop the truck, but the pair turned before hitting them.

The man and woman reportedly stayed in the truck after it turned on its side and fired at least two gunshots from inside when Evansville police tried to approach. Thompson said one of the occupants was seen with a shotgun.

The Natrona County Special Response Team was called to the scene, along with officers from both Casper and Evansville, the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol who set up a perimeter on East Yellowstone.

An investigation by the Casper Police Department is ongoing. A section of East Yellowstone Highway between North Beverly Street and Hereford Lane remained closed Wednesday until around 12:30 p.m. according to police.

