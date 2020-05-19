US Supreme Court rules against Dale Wayne Eaton; case ordered back to Wyoming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday announced it had declined to hear the appeal of Dale Wayne Eaton, a Wyoming man who could face death for the killing of a teenager whose body was found in 1988 in the North Platte River.

The country’s highest court made its announcement following a closed justices’ conference for consideration of potential cases. It did not offer an explanation, which is typical for those cases the court declines to take.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision, the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ordered that the case return to Wyoming's federal district court, where Eaton's death sentence was thrown out.

Only after the case returns to Natrona County will prosecutors again ask that Eaton be put to death for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Lisa Marie Kimmell.

The sentencing hearing will become the second Eaton, 75, has faced. He was sentenced to death shortly after his convictions, and he was — for a time — the only person on Wyoming’s death row. In 2014, a federal appeals court threw out Eaton’s sentence, ruling that he had not received appropriate representation during that stage in the proceedings. Before Eaton could be sentenced again, defense attorneys brought a series of appeals seeking to prohibit him from being resentenced to death.