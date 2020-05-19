US Supreme Court rules against Dale Wayne Eaton

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday announced it had declined to hear the appeal of Dale Wayne Eaton, a Wyoming man who could face death for the killing of a teenager whose body was found in 1988 in the North Platte River.

The country's highest court made its announcement following a closed justices' conference for consideration of potential cases and without explanation, which is typical for those cases the court declines to take.

The opinion clears a path for the case to Natrona County District Court, where prosecutors will ask that Eaton be put to death for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Lisa Marie Kimmell.

The sentencing hearing will become the second Eaton, 75, has faced: He was sentenced to death shortly after his convictions, and he was — for a time — the only person on Wyoming's death row. In 2014, a federal appeals court threw out Eaton’s sentence, ruling that he had not received appropriate representation during that stage in the proceedings. Before he could be sentenced again, defense attorneys brought a series of appeals seeking to prohibit Eaton being resentenced to death.

After an appeal made by Eaton to the 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals failed, local prosecutors in 2019 announced they would again seek Eaton's execution.