Video: Casper police release body camera footage of August shootout

The man shot and killed by police in an August gunfight at a south Casper apartment attempted to ambush officers while barricading himself in a bedroom and holding a woman hostage, Police Chief Keith McPheeters said Friday.
The department released about a half hour of body camera footage from the officers who forced their way into a South Jefferson apartment on Aug. 7 and exchanged gunfire with the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Robert Land. During the shooting, Land was killed and the hostage was wounded by bullet fragments from police. No officers were injured, nor were other people who were at the home.
Body camera footage shows officers surrounding the apartment just before 8 a.m. Some are carrying pistols. Others are armed with long guns.
Dispatchers had received a call from someone in Texas who said his ex-girlfriend was being held at gunpoint inside the apartment.
The officers attempt to make contact with the people inside, then issue commands for them to come outside.
"We want to make sure you are safe," one officer is heard saying on the video. "Please come to the door and exit with empty hands."
By 8:20 a.m., police are heard discussing that they are likely going to have to make an entry into the building. An officer had tried calling the woman, but she had not responded.
Shortly before 8:40 a.m., police use a ram to bash open the front door. Uniformed officers with rifles enter, and multiple people can be seen with their hands up on a couch in the front room
In the footage, one shot can be heard as officers move farther into the apartment. That, according to McPheeters, was fired by Land, and the bullet came close to striking one of the officers who was in front of a bedroom door.
"He, to the best of my knowledge, he was waiting for the exact moment when an officer would be standing behind that door," McPheeters said of the suspect. "When the officer moved to open the door and the door began to open just by mere inches. The suspect fired that first shot."
When Land fired a second shot several seconds later, officers responded with a volley of gunshots that lasted three seconds. A police spokeswoman later said officers fired 20 times.
One of those shots killed Land. Fragments of bullets fired by police struck the hostage, who was wounded in her arm and pelvic area, the video footage shows. McPheeters said the woman made a quick and full recovery after being treated at a local hospital.
The shooting took place on Aug. 7 inside a south Casper apartment building. Police had responded for a report of woman being held against her will. Five officers entered the building and exchanged gunfire with the kidnapping suspect, later identified as Land.
Police at the time declined to specify who shot the suspect or how the hostage was wounded, saying the matter was part of an investigation from outside the city department. That inquiry was conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, which usually investigates shootings involving police officers.
That investigation is not yet complete. But McPheeters said the agency had given the division -- along with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, which conducted its own investigation of the incidents proceeding the shooting -- the green light to release the body camera footage.
"We've waited until this time of which we were given the thumbs up by those two investigating agencies, because anything that we produce in this video today will not jeopardize the quality, or the thoroughness of those investigations, they're essentially completed, they just need to be delivered and finalized," he said. "We've waited until this amount of time to ensure that those investigations were objective. And that any effort on our part to maintain the transparency that our community expects of us would not jeopardize the objectiveness of those investigations."
The sheriff's office identified three suspects in connection with the kidnapping: Land, Darron Cole Monroe and Kayla Wolitz, said sheriff's Sgt. Taylor Courtney. Monroe has been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and robbery. Wolitz is at large and being sought by authorities.
Onlookers did take their own video from outside the apartment. That video depicts police using a ram to enter the building. Five officers go inside shouting, “show me your hands.” About 13 seconds pass before a gunshot is heard. People inside the apartment can be heard yelling, “hands, hands.” Another 17 seconds pass, and then roughly a dozen more gunshots are heard in short succession.
