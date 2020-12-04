Video: Casper police release body camera footage of August shootout

Police at the time declined to specify who shot the suspect or how the hostage was wounded, saying the matter was part of an investigation from outside the city department. That inquiry was conducted by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, which usually investigates shootings involving police officers.

That investigation is not yet complete. But McPheeters said the agency had given the division -- along with the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, which conducted its own investigation of the incidents proceeding the shooting -- the green light to release the body camera footage.

"We've waited until this time of which we were given the thumbs up by those two investigating agencies, because anything that we produce in this video today will not jeopardize the quality, or the thoroughness of those investigations, they're essentially completed, they just need to be delivered and finalized," he said. "We've waited until this amount of time to ensure that those investigations were objective. And that any effort on our part to maintain the transparency that our community expects of us would not jeopardize the objectiveness of those investigations."