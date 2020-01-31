Video: Two Casper police officers injured when suspected drunken driver hits their vehicle

6 injured after car strikes police vehicle

Two Casper police officers suffered serious injuries when a suspected drunken driver collided with their vehicle as they performed a traffic stop, police said Friday.

The crash occurred at 9:40 p.m. Thursday on Yellowstone Highway and Hereford Lane as the two officers were conducting a traffic stop. The officers were in their vehicle when it was hit by a suspected drunk driver who police say was traveling at 40 mph.

That collision pushed the police vehicle into the car that officers had stopped.

In total, six people suffered serious injuries, police said. None of them were life-threatening.

In a video of the crash posted to the Casper Police Department Facebook page, officers can be heard asking each other if they’re OK immediately after the impact. The patrol car had its sirens on at the time of impact, the video shows.

“10-50, we’ve been in an accident,” one officer calls over the radio.

At another point in the video, an officer is heard to say, “I’m hurting.”