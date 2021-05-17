Violent crime in Casper rose 55% over five years

Statewide, Wyoming has the eighth-lowest violent crime rate of any state in the U.S. as of 2019.

In 2014, data from the FBI shows the Casper Police Department received 84 reports of violent crimes. In 2019, that number was up to 169.

Shifts in crime rates may be delayed, since crimes are often not reported or logged at the time they were committed. And not all crimes are reported, so actual rates may be higher. Most agencies have data available through 2019, and some limited 2020 numbers.

According to the most recent data from the DCI, there were 80 reports of domestic assault in Natrona County during the second quarter of 2020. The only county with more reports during the same time period was Laramie County, which has roughly 20,000 more residents, with 113.

Data from the UCR shows that most violent crimes occur in the victim’s own home, at more than twice the rate of the next most common place, which is in public or on the street.

