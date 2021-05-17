Violent crime in Casper rose 55% over five years

Violent crime in the Casper area increased by 55% between 2014 and 2019, a recent report says.
Just 151 violent crimes were reported in the area in 2014, compared with 227 reported in 2019. And although data shows it’s on the rise in Casper, the area’s violent crime rate — 286 per 100,000 people in 2019 — is still lower than the national average of approximately 367 per 100,000.
Violent crimes include murder, sexual assault, robbery and aggravated assault.
Reported instances of sexual assault in Casper increased by around 268% between 2014 and 2019, according to the report. Robberies grew by nearly 100% in the same period.
The data comes from an analysis of data aggregated from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting System, or UCR, by investment analyst publication 24/7 Wall Street. Cities across the country were ranked by their percentage increase in violent crimes per 100,000 residents between 2014 and 2019.
The report found that Casper had the ninth-fastest increase in violent crime of the metro areas surveyed.
Other areas with similar surges include Asheville, North Carolina; Racine, Wisconsin; and Florence, South Carolina.
According to data from 2019 released by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, Casper had the highest crime rate in the state with 46.8 per 1,000 residents that year. Cheyenne came in a close second with 46 per 1,000.
Statewide, Wyoming has the eighth-lowest violent crime rate of any state in the U.S. as of 2019.
In 2014, data from the FBI shows the Casper Police Department received 84 reports of violent crimes. In 2019, that number was up to 169.
Shifts in crime rates may be delayed, since crimes are often not reported or logged at the time they were committed. And not all crimes are reported, so actual rates may be higher. Most agencies have data available through 2019, and some limited 2020 numbers.
According to the most recent data from the DCI, there were 80 reports of domestic assault in Natrona County during the second quarter of 2020. The only county with more reports during the same time period was Laramie County, which has roughly 20,000 more residents, with 113.
Data from the UCR shows that most violent crimes occur in the victim’s own home, at more than twice the rate of the next most common place, which is in public or on the street.