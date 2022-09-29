Wanted man in custody, sheriff's office says

A man wanted for absconding from a Department of Corrections' work release program has been found.

Natrona County sheriff's deputies took Phillip Campbell, 43, into custody without incident at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday, the agency announced.

Campbell had been participating in a work-release program through the Casper Reentry Center when he did not return from his shift on Sept. 20. He was reported as an escapee.

Campbell was in the program after being convicted of felony aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police.