Watch now: Sheriff's office seeks suspect in theft of stereo equipment

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public concerning the theft of stereo equipment that was taken from a local business.

A man stole a JL Audio subwoofer on Monday from a store on the 2100 block of Wyoming Boulevard. The suspect had asked about car speakers, and when a worker went into the back to check the inventory, the man left with the subwoofer, the sheriff's office said.

Surveillance video showed the man running out of the business with the gear and getting into the passenger seat of a silver Honda Ridgeline that had a Wyoming license plate.

The suspect was a white man around 5 feet 9 inches tall.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the theft to contact investigators at 307-235-9282 or report it anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at 307-577-8477.