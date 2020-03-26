What you need to know about accessing Natrona County's courts during the COVID-19 pandemic

Beginning this week, courts in Natrona County, like in many other parts of the state, greatly modified their procedures in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Here’s what you need to know if you have business to address in the courts or other legal institutions.

If you need to get a divorce

Many hearings in Natrona County District Court have been postponed, including the evidentiary hearings that are typically called in contested divorce cases. The lack of those hearings means that for the time being, the only way to get a divorce completed is if you and your spouse agree to the terms.

Even then, though, there could be hiccups. Clerk of Court Anne Volin said by phone Thursday that, in certain instances, judges will have to call hearings if the terms agreed to by people seeking divorce without the assistance of a lawyer don’t meet legal requirements. Those hearings aren’t possible under the current policy.

It makes sense, though, to file the paperwork, Volin said. When paperwork is submitted, it starts a 20-day waiting period before the divorce can be finalized. That clock will start whether or not the hearings can be scheduled.

If you need to modify a child custody order