WHP trooper knocked unconscious when cruiser hit by sliding tractor trailer

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was knocked unconscious Monday when a tractor trailer jackknifed, sliding into the back of the officer's stopped vehicle, the agency said Tuesday.

The trooper, whom the agency did not identify by name in a Tuesday afternoon press release, was stopped on U.S. Highway 212 west of Colony working a crash when the collision occurred.

A driver passing by stopped and used the officer's radio to call for assistance.

The law enforcement officer was taken to a Spearfish, South Dakota, hospital to treat injuries, according to the agency. The truck driver was not injured.

The trooper was assigned a K9, who was in his vehicle at the time of the collision. The dog was not injured.

Snow fell on northeastern Wyoming on Monday, and hazardous driving conditions were reported in the area.

