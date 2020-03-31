With courts facing difficult balance during coronavirus outbreak, lawyers say path forward is unclear

The toll of the pandemic could also include an increase in convictions, said Ian Sandefer, a Casper lawyer who largely focuses on personal injury litigation. Sandefer said that given the potential difficulty in going to trial, it’s more likely than usual that people would be pressured to plead guilty to crimes they hadn’t committed. People incarcerated pre-trial are generally more likely to plead guilty. Sandefer said that’s because the system can present a difficult decision for certain people: spend several months awaiting trial or plead guilty to a crime they didn’t commit to go free on probation or with credit for time served. With the risk of coronavirus, though, the stakes are higher.

“That’s what people have been asking even before this pandemic,” Sandefer said. “I think it’s highlighted by this pandemic … because sitting in jail for an extended period of time could be a death sentence.”

***

Modifications to criminal court policies vary across the state, but they largely amount to decreased access to the hearings necessary to adjudicating a case. Many county courthouses are closed altogether and hearings are limited to those that do not require defendants to make a physical appearance in court, which judges have interpreted to mean that sentencing hearings must be rescheduled.