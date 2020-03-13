Woman accused of stabbing will plead guilty to misdemeanors as part of deal with prosecutors

A woman accused of slashing another woman's face with a knife will plead guilty to two misdemeanors as part of a deal with prosecutors, lawyers indicated in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday morning.
Danielle N. Rickert, 24, has not yet entered the pleas, and her attempt to do so on Friday was denied. Instead, a judge ruled in favor of a prosecutor's request to postpone the proceedings so that Rickert is not extradited before she can be sentenced in a different local case.
Police arrested Rickert in January, alleging that she stabbed another woman in the face. The injured woman, according to police, was trying to help Rickert's romantic partner kick Rickert out of a shared Casper home. Rickert, police alleged, physically abused her partner, which prompted the attempt to throw her from the house. At the time of the alleged attack, Rickert was awaiting sentencing in a felony forgery case. Although lawyers had reached an agreement to cap Rickert's sentence, the additional violation of law allowed prosecutors to invoke a provision of the plea deal that means Rickert could face up to 10 years in the felony case.
She is not expected to serve any additional jail time for the alleged stabbing.
On Friday morning, Rickert appeared in court wearing a red jail uniform indicating she is being held in administrative detention in Natrona County Detention Center. Such assignments frequently indicate that a person has violated jail rules.
Francis McVay, the public defender who appeared Friday morning on behalf of Rickert, told Judge Steven Brown that Joe Cole, the lead attorney in the public defender's Casper office, had agreed with Assistant District Attorney Ava Bell to allow Rickert to plead to a single misdemeanor count of battery and another misdemeanor count of domestic battery. She would be sentenced to the time she has already served in jail.
McVay opposed a motion filed by Bell that requested Rickert be held until after she is sentenced in the forgery case.
District Attorney Dan Itzen -- who appeared at the hearing with a law student who is completing an externship with with prosecutor's office -- told the judge that if Rickert pleaded guilty on Friday and the judge imposed the agreed-upon sentence of time served, she would likely be extradited to Cheyenne or Colorado, where she would answer to criminal cases she still faces. He asked the judge to continue the misdemeanor hearing until March 27, the day of the felony sentencing.
McVay then provided the judge a copy of an email outlining the plea agreement. That email, McVay said, did not indicate that the agreement included any stipulation to delay the deal pending sentencing in the forgery case.
"This is the state simply trying to change a plea agreement," McVay said.
Brown declined the request, noting that the email was not equivalent to a more formal written plea agreement, which attorneys typically sign. In ruling in favor of the prosecution, the judge noted that neither of the attorneys -- Bell and Cole -- who struck the deal was present at Friday's hearing.
The apparent victim of the attack underwent surgery while Rickert was still sought by police. She appeared in court shortly after Rickert's arrest in January. During that hearing, prosecutors charged Rickert with a single felony -- aggravated assault -- and a count of misdemeanor domestic battery
The alleged victim posted on Facebook, accusing Rickert of slicing her face. She also included a picture of herself wearing a hospital gown, with a large gash on the lower side of face that extended to her mid-chin. She was not present at Friday morning's hearing.