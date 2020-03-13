Woman accused of stabbing will plead guilty to misdemeanors as part of deal with prosecutors

On Friday morning, Rickert appeared in court wearing a red jail uniform indicating she is being held in administrative detention in Natrona County Detention Center. Such assignments frequently indicate that a person has violated jail rules.

Francis McVay, the public defender who appeared Friday morning on behalf of Rickert, told Judge Steven Brown that Joe Cole, the lead attorney in the public defender's Casper office, had agreed with Assistant District Attorney Ava Bell to allow Rickert to plead to a single misdemeanor count of battery and another misdemeanor count of domestic battery. She would be sentenced to the time she has already served in jail.

McVay opposed a motion filed by Bell that requested Rickert be held until after she is sentenced in the forgery case.

District Attorney Dan Itzen -- who appeared at the hearing with a law student who is completing an externship with with prosecutor's office -- told the judge that if Rickert pleaded guilty on Friday and the judge imposed the agreed-upon sentence of time served, she would likely be extradited to Cheyenne or Colorado, where she would answer to criminal cases she still faces. He asked the judge to continue the misdemeanor hearing until March 27, the day of the felony sentencing.