Woman charged with stabbing enters mental illness plea after refusal

A woman charged with stabbing a man multiple times in an Evansville trailer said Thursday in Natrona County District Court that she will plead not guilty by mental illness in addition to an existing plea of not guilty.

Susan Fuller, who lives in Sheridan according to public defender Joe Cole, previously refused a mental illness plea at her arraignment in February. Cole said Thursday she was confused at her prior arraignment, and could not consult with him during the arraignment since the proceedings were held over video conference.

“I expected Ms. Fuller to enter a not guilty and a not guilty by reason of mental illness plea, and she entered a not guilty plea,” Cole said. “She got back to her cell and contacted me that day, thinking she had made a mistake in front of the court.”

Cole said he notified the court of the desired change as quickly as he could.

Fuller is charged with aggravated assault and battery and possession of a firearm with unlawful intent. She will now undergo at least one mental evaluation before a jury trial.