Woman injured during protest after truck jumps curb into Conwell Park

A woman was injured during a protest march near Wyoming Medical Center in Casper when a truck appeared to lose control and drove into Conwell Park.

An eye witness, who did not want to provide his name, said that a green truck carrying protesters clipped a police car, jumped a median and drove up into the park. It is not clear whether the woman fell out of the truck, which had been carrying protesters in its bed, or a different car. A number of cars had been slowly driving along with the protest.

A large number of officers, including around 10 in riot gear, and medical attendants immediately responded to the scene. Police began asking that the protesters, who had been marching up and down Second Street for over two hours, move to the sidewalk.

Casper Police Chief said that he expected his officers to remain tolerant when the march arrives back downtown, as long as things remain under control.

The police in riot gear kept a distance from protesters before dispersing.