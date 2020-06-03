Woman injured during protest after truck jumps curb into Conwell Park

A woman was injured during a protest march near Wyoming Medical Center in Casper when a truck appeared to lose control and drove into Conwell Park.
An eye witness, who did not want to provide his name, said that a green truck carrying protesters clipped a police car, jumped a median and drove up into the park. It is not clear whether the woman fell out of the truck, which had been carrying protesters in its bed, or a different car. A number of cars had been slowly driving along with the protest.
A large number of officers, including around 10 in riot gear, and medical attendants immediately responded to the scene. Police began asking that the protesters, who had been marching up and down Second Street for over two hours, move to the sidewalk.
Casper Police Chief said that he expected his officers to remain tolerant when the march arrives back downtown, as long as things remain under control.
The police in riot gear kept a distance from protesters before dispersing.
The protest of a few dozen split off from an earlier protest march of around 300 in downtown Casper. The group that organized the first protest, Casper Youth for Change, said it is not affiliated with the latter protest, which marched from David Street Station to the east side Walmart and back on Second Street, spanning close to three hours.
After turning back west on Second Street, the protesters stopped in the street's intersection of Wyoming Boulevard, among the busiest intersections in Casper. Some protesters knelt and some lay down, until at least 10 Casper Police Department vehicles arrived and told them they were assembling illegally.
The vast majority of the protesters' interactions had been peaceful, with some verbal disagreements between marchers and onlookers. However, not long before the woman was injured, a small scuffle broke out that involved a punch being thrown. It was not clear who punched whom, but police quickly arrived and broke up the situation.
The first significant confrontation seen by Star-Tribune reporters on the scene occurred as the march passed the east side Albertsons. Protesters blocked off a red pickup truck that was aggressively trailing the protest and the two sides appeared to exchange words. A few white men with AR-15s, some in tactical vests, stepped in between the protesters and the truck. They did not appear to be police officers. Other protesters were trying to calm the situation.
A reporter overheard a man yell from a truck, "They can't beat guns. They can't even afford guns."
Within a few minutes, the tensions seemed to dissipate. The truck rolled away, turning into the Albertsons parking lot. One man with a long gun asked a protester if he was OK, and people passed around water near the grocery store.
This story will be updated.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.