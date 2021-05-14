Woman pleads guilty to aiding and abetting in fatal August dispute

A woman involved in an August kidnapping that left one dead and one injured pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting robbery in Natrona County District Court on Friday.
Kayla Wollitz was initially charged with aggravated kidnapping and robbery, but those counts were dropped with her guilty plea to the amended charge Friday. She pleaded not guilty to the original charges in February.
If the court accepts the plea agreement, she’ll be sentenced to two to four years at the Wyoming Women’s Center.
Court documents state Wollitz helped Robert “Crook” Land find and take a woman he suspected of withholding money from methamphetamine sales from a Natrona County residence on Aug. 7. Wollitz then drove Land, the victim and Darron Monroe in her car to Land’s apartment.
Later, when police arrived at the apartment, officers briefly exchanged fire with Land before shooting and killing him. The victim was also injured by bullet fragments, but recovered.
Monroe, who helped intimidate the victim according to an affidavit in the case, pleaded guilty to separate charges of aggravated robbery and conspiring to deliver methamphetamine. He was sentenced to time served for the drug charge and awaits sentencing for the other.
The affidavit states Land put Wollitz in charge of holding the victim’s purse during the incident, and she admitted in court Friday to taking items from it.
Police also reportedly found Wollitz had a syringe with trace amounts of methamphetamine at the time of the incident. She initially denied using the drug to officers on the scene, but later pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession and will serve probation.
Wollitz appeared for Friday’s hearing by video from the Natrona County Detention Center, where she has been since her arrest in December.
Judge Kerri Johnson reduced her bond in the case from $40,000 to $10,000 cash or surety on Friday, to make it easier for Wollitz see her family in Sheridan before beginning her sentence.