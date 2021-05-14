Woman pleads guilty to aiding and abetting in fatal August dispute

A woman involved in an August kidnapping that left one dead and one injured pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting robbery in Natrona County District Court on Friday.

Kayla Wollitz was initially charged with aggravated kidnapping and robbery, but those counts were dropped with her guilty plea to the amended charge Friday. She pleaded not guilty to the original charges in February.

If the court accepts the plea agreement, she’ll be sentenced to two to four years at the Wyoming Women’s Center.

Court documents state Wollitz helped Robert “Crook” Land find and take a woman he suspected of withholding money from methamphetamine sales from a Natrona County residence on Aug. 7. Wollitz then drove Land, the victim and Darron Monroe in her car to Land’s apartment.

Later, when police arrived at the apartment, officers briefly exchanged fire with Land before shooting and killing him. The victim was also injured by bullet fragments, but recovered.