Woman pleads not guilty to assisting with burglary, pawning stolen tools

A woman suspected of assisting with a burglary and pawning stolen goods pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Natrona County District Court.

Tonya King allegedly helped a man steal power tools from the bed of a truck in Casper, then sold some of the tools to pawn shops in town.

King faces felony charges of theft, conspiracy to commit burglary and child endangerment. She is also charged with a misdemeanor for giving a false statement to a pawnbroker.

An affidavit in the case alleges that King drove a man she was living with, Kenneth Latham, to a motel parking lot in Casper where he stole more than $1,000 worth of power tools and equipment from a work truck parked there. King reportedly told the pawn shops where she took several of the tools that she did not believe the tools were stolen.

Police responded to a report of an auto burglary on Jan. 28, where they found the lock to the truck bed compartment was broken. The victim reported the stolen tools, which police determined were worth enough for a felony theft charge.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers later received reports that King had pawned some of the tools and initiated an investigation.