Woman shot at man's foot, motor home over Alcova parking dispute, sheriff says

A Natrona County woman allegedly threatened people with a gun and shot at a man’s foot and motor home during a dispute over parking in Alcova on Monday, law enforcement said.

Cheryl Fisher faces six felony charges for the incident — four counts of aggravated assault and battery, one of felony property destruction and one for possessing a gun with intent to threaten.

According to an affidavit in the case, Natrona County Sheriff’s officers responded to a man who reported Fisher had shot a pistol at least twice, near his feet and at his home, near Sloanes General Store.

The man reportedly told officers Fisher confronted him for parking his camper on Kortes Road, first grabbing his throat before shooting at the ground. Court documents state that after the man started walking away, she fired a round at his motor home and broke a window.

Another woman in the area at the time told officers, according to the affidavit, that Fisher threatened her and her two children while they were inside a truck driving through a trailer court behind Sloanes. In an interview with a deputy, Fisher said her landlord had tasked her with keeping trespassers out of her trailer court.