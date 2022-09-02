 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman shot in north Casper alley

  • Updated
  • 0

A woman was shot in the head in a north Casper alley early Friday morning, police said. 

Dispatchers received a call from the woman at 3:20 a.m. reporting she had been shot by someone in an East K Street alley between North Durbin and North Wolcott streets.

Arriving officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Wyoming Medical Center for treatment.

No suspect has been found. 

As part of the police investigation, East K Street and East L Street from North Wolcott to North Beech streets were closed Friday morning.

Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

