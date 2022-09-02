Woman shot in north Casper alley

A woman was shot in the head in a north Casper alley early Friday morning, police said.
Dispatchers received a call from the woman at 3:20 a.m. reporting she had been shot by someone in an East K Street alley between North Durbin and North Wolcott streets.
Arriving officers found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Wyoming Medical Center for treatment.
No suspect has been found.
As part of the police investigation, East K Street and East L Street from North Wolcott to North Beech streets were closed Friday morning.