A woman charged with setting fire to a Casper abortion clinic will be held in a Platte County jail for the time being.
A judge made the determination to keep Loran Green in custody during her initial appearance Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne.
Green, 22, appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Kelly H. Rankin.
Police say the woman seen here with a gas can inside a Casper abortion clinic is Lorna Green, a 22-year-old now charged with arson.
Casper Police Department
She was formally charged with felony arson of a facility engaged in interstate commerce. She is accused of setting fire to an abortion clinic under construction along East Second Street in central Casper. The clinic was only weeks from opening, and was set to become the second facility in the state to offer abortion services. The fire caused serious damage to the building, and the clinic has yet to open.
Authorities say the clinic would have operated by having doctors fly into Casper on rotation from other states to perform procedures, and there was also an expectation that clients from out-of-state would have used the facility.
Lorna was originally booked into the Natrona County Detention Center but is now being held at the Platte County Detention Center, Rankin said during the hearing.
She is facing a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in jail and up to a $250,000 fine, if convicted.
Lorna is scheduled to make her next court appearance for her preliminary hearing on Tuesday afternoon. The state has filed a motion for detention while the trial continues, and the court plans to discuss that then too.
Rankin temporarily detained Green until then, handing her over to the custody of the U.S. Marshal.
Attorney Ryan Semerad is representing Lorna, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Sprecher was representing the state.
PHOTOS: Extensive damage at Casper abortion clinic after arson
Wellspring Health Access Clinic suffered from extensive smoke damage after a fire on May 25. Police believe the fire was set intentionally.
