Wrongful death lawsuit against Casper police moved to district court

The complaint filed last week in Natrona County District Court is brought against the city of Casper, Casper Police Department and officers Jonathan Schlager and Cody Meyers.

The defendants have yet to file a response to the claim in state court, as of Thursday. Defense lawyer Hampton O’Neill declined to comment on the case.

The complaint accuses CPD of not giving adequate training on non-lethal measures and dealing with citizens with mental disabilities. Only one of the officers, according to the suit, was trained in crisis intervention. Oneyear was still a dependent of his mother’s at 36, and receiving Social Security disability benefits. According to the complaint, he did not drive and had some trouble hearing.

Hambrick said the case was about a month away from going to trial in federal court, and he hopes it will be expedited at this level.

“These people have waited over three years now since Linda’s son was killed,” Hambrick said. “Now, it’s just another delay.”

Hambrick said the case will likely go before a jury in Natrona County, but that the plaintiffs would accept a bench trial.