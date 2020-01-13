Wyoming company settles lawsuit over religious discrimination allegations

Under the training program, Rohrbacher, the lawyers agreed, was required to sit within a few feet of her manager and stare into their face for about a half hour. The management also required her participate in a training that consisted of participants — including McMenamy — yelling “derogatory remarks” at one another and trying to prompt a reaction.

In 2013, Rohrbacher put her name up for a promotion to a management position. McMenamy, according to the lawyers’ filings, says he declined to consider giving Rohrbacher a raise until she had completed the training course. At the end of May, she left the company, though court documents are not entirely clear as to the circumstances of her departure: she both submitted her resignation in writing and Teton Therapy managers signed a document terminating her employment.

Rohrbacher alleged in an early-December court filing that the use of the training constituted religion in the workplace. She was offered the promotion, Rohrbacher said, contingent on attendance at a Scientology-based training course in Clearwater, Florida.