A Wyoming man pleaded guilty Friday to a pair of first-degree murder charges as part of a deal that would require him to serve life in prison for the shooting deaths of two people near Casper.

Luke Thomas Young, 26, changed his plea to guilty as part of an agreement with the state to not pursue the death penalty. He also pleaded guilty to felony assault for pointing a gun at a witness who came upon the murder scene.

Under the agreement, he must also tell officials the location of the murder weapon.

At least a dozen people showed up to witness Young's change of plea, including family wearing a T-shirt pressed with a photo of one of victims.

Young shot and killed Acacia Colvin, 19, and Kameron Young Johnson, 27, on Aug. 9. Law enforcement responded to a reported shooting on Highway 20/26 west of Casper late that night.

Young and the victims were delivering fentanyl and "did a bunch of meth" on their way back to Casper, Young said in court.

"They were whispering about me, talking up front. I asked to get out of the car. They wouldn't let me," he said.

He started pointing a gun towards the front seat and eventually shot Johnson. Colvin hopped out of the car on the side road and started screaming, Young said.

"I saw something coming out of the corner of my eye and just reacted," he said. He shot Colvin six times.

An autopsy found Colvin had been shot in her hand, chest, bottom and arm as well as her head; Johnson was shot at close range.

A motorcyclist passing by saw a car swerve in front of him and then stop on the side of the highway. The motorcyclist witnessed a woman outside of the car screaming and a man slumped over the center console who appeared to have been shot in the head.

Young pointed the gun at him, so he drove away, the arrest affidavit states. He heard six shots as he left.

The shooting happened after Young escaped from a correctional facility in Gilette, where he was on work-release, court documents said.

The deal calls for him to serve a life sentence on both murder charges plus three to five years on the aggravated assault and battery charge, which would all run concurrently.