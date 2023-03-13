A Laramie County man was arrested Thursday in connection to a 2017 roadside murder that happened just over Colorado's border, officials said.

Mark Dean Switzer, 71, is facing a first-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing the driver of an 18-wheeler semi-truck, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The driver of the truck was then 49-year-old Nathan Combs, of Burns in southeast Wyoming.

Officials responded to a report of a possible fatal crash on May 18, 2017, the sheriff's office said. It happened west of Hereford, Colorado at the intersection of Weld County roads 136 and 77.

Authorities initially believed that Combs was performing maintenance on his truck when it unexpectedly moved and ran him over, the statement said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials later discovered Combs was not run over by his truck -- he was shot. He died from gunshot wounds that were not self-inflicted.

Weld County detectives "worked diligently to solve this case" for almost six years, which led to Switzer becoming a suspect, the statement said.

Colorado authorities contacted the Laramie County Sheriff's Office, so they could secure a search warrant for Switzer's home in Carpenter, a small community southeast of Cheyenne.

Together, Weld and Laramie County detectives executed the search warrant at his home, where they found several firearms and ammunition.

The evidence was sent for testing and analysis at the Northern Forensic Regional Laboratory, the FBI and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. The investigation and lab results led to Switzer's arrest.

He was being held at Laramie County Detention Center as of Thursday. It is unknown if Switzer has since been extradited to Colorado.

In Colorado, a first-degree murder charge carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole; the state abolished the death penalty in 2020.

Although Switzer is in custody, the investigation is ongoing.

Laramie County District Court and Weld County District Court were both unable to provide records detailing Switzer's arrest or his mug shot on Monday.

The Colorado State Public Defender office, who is representing Switzer, has apparently "revoked any and all" access to information regarding the case, Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Records Supervisor Carol Trimble said in an e-mail.

"We have been informed that the press or media contact with Mr. Switzer directly or indirectly is not to be allowed without prior notice and consent from that office," said Trimble.

Brian Carlton, an investigator for the Colorado Public Defender Office, could also not be reached on Monday.

Anyone with information regarding the 2017 shooting is asked to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimeshurt.com.