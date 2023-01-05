 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wyoming man pleads guilty in prostitution case involving a minor

  • Updated
Police line

A Gillette man plead guilty Wednesday to soliciting sex near military and navy establishments, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Montana said.

Mark Jay Albrecht, 65, solicited sex in a Quality Inn room in Billings, Montana, in 2021. The Quality Inn is about two miles from a military recruitment center.

Officers responded to a report of possible commercial sex activity at the hotel on April 21, the office said in a statement. They knocked on the door of the suspected room and announced themselves.

Albrecht, his co-defendant Ashley Stella, and an unidentified female minor were inside. He allegedly buttoned up his shirt as he exited the room.

Stella admitted Albrecht was in the room to pay for sex, and electronic communications from earlier that day showed discussions about the meeting. 

Stella, of Reno, Nevada, was sentenced to eight years in prison for transporting a minor for prostitution. A third co-defendant, Cecil Jerome Hatchett, of Las Vegas, N.V., is scheduled for a change of plea hearing Friday.

Albrecht’s misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, a $100,000 fine and one year of supervised release, the statement said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4.

Follow Sofia Saric on Twitter @Sofia_Saric.

