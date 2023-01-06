Wyoming man pleads not guilty to double murder

A man pleaded not guilty Friday to a pair of first-degree murder charges in connection to the shooting deaths of two people near Casper in August.

Luke Thomas Young also pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated assault and battery at his arraignment shortly after 9 a.m. in Natrona County District Court.

Young could face the death penalty or life without parole if convicted on either homicide charge. He is facing up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both, if convicted on the one count of aggravated assault and battery.

He is being held at the Natrona County Detention Center.

District Judge Josh C. Eames presided over Young’s arraignment. Eames is allowing a 30-day period before state prosecutors must decide if they are pursuing the death penalty.

Young was very last on the courtroom agenda, so there was only one small group left sitting in the front row behind the lawyers representing the state. A woman cried as the court heard Young’s not guilty plea.

Young is scheduled to appear in court again on March 27, but that date is likely to be pushed back, Eames said during the arraignment. The trial is expected to take five days.

On the evening of Aug. 9, Young allegedly shot and killed Acacia Colvin, 19, and Kameron Young Johnson, 27.

The shooting happened after all three had driven to Basin to sell $400 worth of drugs, including fentanyl, according to a law enforcement affidavit.

Officials responded to a reported shooting on Highway 20/26 west of Casper late that night. An autopsy found Colvin had been shot in her arm, bottom, chest, and hand as well as her head; Johnson appeared to be shot at close range.

A passing motorcyclist told authorities he saw a car in front of him swerve and then stop on the side of the highway. A woman was outside the car screaming and a man was slumped over the center console and appeared to have been shot in the head.

The motorcyclist said Young pointed a gun at him, the affidavit states. As he drove away, the man heard six shots.

Young escaped from a correctional facility in Gillette, where he was on work-release, about a week before the shooting, court documents said. He failed to return on Aug. 4.