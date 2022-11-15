Wyoming Rescue Mission worker helps locate abducted baby

A staff member at the Wyoming Rescue Mission helped authorities last week locate a baby who had been abducted from his mother, Casper police said Tuesday.

Laura Moore recognized the baby and his non-custodial father, Anwar Rhodes, from a Nov. 9 Amber Alert notification out of Denver. Rhodes, 39, and the 1-year-old child had come to the shelter on Friday seeking a place to stay for the night, police said.

Moore called Casper police, who took Rhodes into custody after identifying him as the person in the Amber Alert. He was arrested inside the facility, said Lt. Jeffrey Bullard.

The baby, meanwhile, was taken into protective custody and later returned to his mother.

Casper police thanked the Rescue Mission staff for their "attention to detail and immediate call for assistance." The department also recognized its Denver counterpart, which helped in the quick reunification.