Wyoming Supreme Court denies Bar Nunn man's appeal of sex abuse life sentence

The Wyoming Supreme Court on Monday ruled against a Bar Nunn man who appealed a sex abuse conviction for which he is now serving life in prison.

The state’s highest court ruled that George Tamblyn, 42, was not denied his right to cross-examine his accuser, a 6-year-old girl.

Although Tamblyn on appeal made the cross-examination claim — which alleged a denial of his Sixth Amendment right — an abridged cross-examination could have been averted, the state supreme court determined. The court ruled that the child was clearly uncomfortable and Tamblyn’s court-appointed defense lawyer could have made more of an effort to make the child comfortable in order to elicit testimony.

“Defense counsel’s lack of effort leads us to believe his cessation of questioning was strategic. He may not have wanted to appear to be badgering a sympathetic witness ... Or, more importantly, he may not have wanted to risk further damaging disclosures,” wrote Justice Keith Kautz in the court’s opinion. “In sum, (the child) answered almost all of the questions posed to her. Her motive in not answering some questions may have been due to a lack of memory, a lack of knowledge or a misunderstanding of an imprecise question as opposed to a refusal to answer.”