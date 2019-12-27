Wyoming Supreme Court overturns Tony Cercy sexual assault conviction

Although prosecutors presented at trial evidence of oral sexual assault, Judge Daniel Forgey did not present instructions limiting how the jury should consider the evidence or informing jurors that the Wyoming Legislature excluded sexual intrusion -- including oral sex acts -- from language governing the crime.

"While no single instruction was necessarily incorrect, under the facts presented to the jury in this case, the instructions leave serious doubt as to the circumstances under which the jury could convict Mr. Cercy of third-degree sexual assault," Justice Kate Fox stated in the court's ruling. "On remand, if the evidence is presented as it was in the first two trials, the jury must be instructed that it cannot convict Mr. Cercy of third-degree sexual assault based on a finding that he committed cunnilingus."

Although his lawyers had argued prosecutors subjected Cercy to double jeopardy, in violation of his Fifth Amendment rights, the appeals court ruled against him on that issue. Fox wrote that the Natrona County jury only found Cercy did not commit sexual assault by cunnilingus; it did not make a determination, as Cercy's lawyers had argued would support a reversal on Fifth Amendment grounds, that Cercy did not commit some other type of sexual assault.