Wyoming Supreme Court suspends many legal proceedings in response to pandemic

The Wyoming Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon ordered the state’s courts to suspend many of their in-person legal proceedings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the spread of which has halted, slowed or closed many public institutions. By Wednesday afternoon, 17 cases had been identified statewide.

The supreme court’s Wednesday order called for suspension until April 10 of all proceedings, save for ongoing trials, certain emergency proceedings — including those related to child custody and protection, as well as protection of elderly or vulnerable people — and criminal proceedings that are required to protect defendants’ constitutional rights, such as bond settings. Proceedings directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other exceptions when approved by Chief Justice Michael Davis or deemed necessary by a local judge should also be allowed, the court ruled.

Specific application of the supreme court’s determination was expected to be carried out through orders issued by circuit and district court judges across the state, said Court Administrator Lily Sharpe on Wednesday afternoon. The court’s order, said Sharpe, was drafted earlier this week and issued to local judges before being announced publicly. Each court will issue an order that complies with Wyoming Supreme Court mandate but is tailored to local circumstances.