The public will get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the difficult court decisions Wyoming judges face during a mock case argument held at Casper College next month.

On April 11, the Wyoming Supreme Court will hold a mock case argument along with an educational event starting at 11 a.m. in Wheeler Concert Hall, the high court announced.

The state supreme court typically hears arguments on appeal at the Wyoming Supreme Court building in Cheyenne. But this time, it'll hear one case in Casper.

Local attorneys will present the short mock argument, which will be presided over by volunteers from the audience, the statement said. The "You Be The Judge" event participants will be able to ask questions and weigh in on how they would rule on the case.

The interactive program is meant to educate Wyomingites on the mission and responsibilities of the Wyoming Judicial Branch, the statement said.

Folks at Casper College and the local Natrona County lawyers and judges "really stepped up" to make this a successful program, Chief Justice Kate Fox said in the statement.

“We look forward to the opportunity to talk to the students and citizens of Natrona County about what we do in the judicial branch, and why we have such a passion for the rule of law,” Fox said. “I hope for a good turnout.”

The event is free. A live audio broadcast will be available on the Wyoming Judicial Branch's website.