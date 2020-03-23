49-year-old Casper man to be charged with murder

Authorities on Monday morning identified the man accused of a pre-meditated Friday night shooting and killing of a local woman.

According to sheriff's jail records, Casper police booked Edward E. Robertson, 49, of Casper, into jail at 3 a.m. on Saturday on a single-count of first-degree murder. District Attorney Dan Itzen said on Monday morning that Robertson will be charged under the portion of the murder law reserved for pre-meditated killings.

The county coroner's office in a Monday morning press release identified the deceased woman as Dana Marie Robertson, 42, of Casper.

Police first publicized the case on Saturday, when the Casper Police Department said that it arrested a local man -- whom it did not then name -- on suspicion of the crime. In a weekend news release, the department said its officers responded at about 8 p.m. Friday to the 1300 block of Maple Street on report of a shooting. There, police found a dead woman, according to the Saturday afternoon statement.

The incident is believed to be domestic in nature and isolated, the agency said. There is not believed to be any danger remaining to the public.