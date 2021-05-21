Young bicyclist hit by car Thursday, sustains minor injuries

A young bicyclist was hit by a car at the intersection of South Poplar and 13th streets on Thursday afternoon, Casper police say.

Police suspect the juvenile was going the wrong direction when a driver turning right on a red light hit them.

The biker was taken to Wyoming Medical Center for treatment for minor injuries. No charges or citations were issued, and police said officers spoke with the juvenile about bicycle safety.

"It is unfortunately common ... this time of year when the weather starts to really get nice," Casper police spokesperson Rebekah Ladd said Friday, "we see a lot more crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians as more people are choosing to walk or bike places."

