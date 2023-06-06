Three California men accused of driving to Wyoming to rob a Casper Walgreens waived their right to hear the prosecution’s case against them Tuesday morning but continued to seek a lower bond so they could leave jail and return to their home state.

“The flight risk on all three ... they have zero ties to Wyoming and made the decision to come here,” Natrona County Circuit Judge Michael Patchen said in the courtroom.

Curtis Green, Joshua Slaughter and Charles Jemison, who are all high school friends, had their preliminary hearing Tuesday morning in Natrona County Circuit Court. The three men never spoke, but their public defenders argued for a lower bond — Green’s and Slaughter’s bonds were set at $150,000, and Jemison’s bond was set at $200,000 last week.

They are facing decades in prison for allegedly robbing a Casper Walgreens on May 26 and insinuating they had a gun to take more than 3,500 opioid pills, which they intended to sell back in California.

Jemison, who is believed to have carried out the robbery and confined the workers in the store, asked for his bond to be lowered to $50,000. Patchen instead lowered his bond to $150,000 to match his co-defendants.

Slaughter and Jemison’s bonds remained the same. Their attorneys argued that all three co-defendants have cooperated with law enforcement thus far, so there’s no reason to believe that would change.

The men have no prior criminal history besides Slaughter, who had a misdemeanor vandalism charge in 2019.

Prosecutor Blaine Nelson agreed to all three men having the same bond of $150,000, but “that’s the lowest the state would go,” he said in court. There are many “serious aggravators” including workers being threatened, an attempt to flea and having zero ties to Wyoming, said Nelson.

All three men are charged with felony aggravated robbery and felony conspiracy to deliver hydrocodone, oxycodone and methadone. Jemison is facing a third felony charge for kidnapping.

According to a police investigator’s affidavit, the friends’ plan to rob Walgreens was inspired by an Instagram video, which showed them how to go for “hydros” at the pharmacy.

They allegedly drove over 1,000 miles from California to commit the robbery.

Jemison, 23, is accused of entering the Wyoming Boulevard Walgreens on May 26, jumping behind the counter and robbing the pharmacy, taking a bag of oxycodone and everything in the safe, according to a police investigator’s affidavit.

At the same time, Slaughter, 23, was allegedly watching to make sure no one saw Jemison jumping the counter or called authorities.

The pair jumped in a getaway car, which police believe was driven by Green, 20, the affidavit states. The white Kia Forte sped through Casper before fleeing on Interstate 25.

One of the pharmacy employees said he was pushed towards the back of the pharmacy and believed Jemison had a gun, which he reported to a Casper police sergeant after the incident.

“Once the safe was open, the male began taking all the Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Hydromorphone, and Methadone,” the affidavit states. “...[The employee] saw the suspect male’s hand in his hoodie pocket and it appeared the suspect male was holding a gun.”

Officers later found a small pistol magazine and rifle ammunition while executing a search warrant on their car, but there was no evidence a gun was actually brought inside the store, the affidavit shows.

The stolen pills were worth about $4,715.

Green, Slaughter and Jemison were apprehended in Converse County and transferred to the Natrona County Detention Center, where they remained jailed as of Tuesday.

During an interview with Casper police, Green was not sure why the trio selected Wyoming and admitted he never heard of the state before this, the affidavit states. He “made a stupid decision” because he needed the money.

“[He] expressed to the group that they should go home, but they had driven 15 hours to get to Casper, so [they] talked themselves into robbing a store,” the affidavit states. “They talked themselves into trying as they had never tried to rob a store and ‘it didn’t hurt to try.’”