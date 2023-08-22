The cause of a Casper landfill fire that broke out Monday afternoon at the solid waste division on Station Road is unknown at this time, officials said.

Casper Fire-EMS along with Evansville's wildland apparatus were dispatched at about 1:30 p.m. to a refuse fire at 1886 Station Rd.

Fire personnel arrived on scene to a 100 by 100 feet section of the landfill that was actively burning, Casper Fire-EMS said in a statement.

They were positioned for exposure protection while the landfill and Casper streets divisions started containment and extinguishment, the statement said.

Officials smothered the fire with sand excavated on landfill property, the statement said.

"Crews remained on-scene till the fire was extinguished," the statement said. "The cause of the fire is unknown at this time."

No injuries were reported.

Members of the public are reminded to be "fire wise" and trim vegetation to an appropriate level on properties, the statement said.

Make sure heat sources are properly handled or disposed of, and correctly discard batteries – especially lithium-ion batteries, the statement said. There is a battery disposal station at the Casper Regional Landfill.

"[A]s the temperature rises so does the fire danger," the statement said.

Your news on your smartphone Your story lives in Wyoming, and our new mobile app is designed to make sure you don’t miss breaking news, the latest scores, the weather forecast and more. From easy navigation with the swipe of a finger to personalized content based on your preferences to customized text sizes, the Star-Tribune app is built for you and your life. Don’t have the app? Download it today from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.