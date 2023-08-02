A Casper man accused of repeatedly stabbing his mother-in-law and killing her husband with a kitchen knife has a new jury trial date following a three-month mental health evaluation.

In February, George Kevin Dickerson pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder by reason of mental illness or deficiency.

Dickerson's trial was originally scheduled for May 22 but delayed due to "pending reports from the state hospital," District Attorney Dan Itzen told the Star-Tribune at the time.

The state hospital asked for several extensions "due to the large volume" of collateral videos and evidence, court filings show. This week, his jury trial was rescheduled for Dec. 4.

A criminal responsibility report was submitted last month, which details if Dickerson "lacked substantial capacity to appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct or to conform his conduct to the requirement of the law," court filings show. The document is not publicly available.

"I think my brain is broken," Dickerson allegedly said to Casper police after his arrest. On Jan. 8, he called 911 from a Casper Loaf 'N Jug to report a "double homicide," and he was taken into custody.

The man who was killed was later identified as Andy William Martin Jr., according to Natrona County Coroner James Whipps. Dickerson allegedly believed he had also killed his 84-year-old mother-in-law, Rose Dennis, but she survived the attack.

Dickerson allegedly went to the longtime couple's home in Paradise Valley to confront Martin, 76, about what he called the abuse of his mother-in-law's health care workers, the affidavit in his case states.

Dennis and Martin were both in declining health, so there were several in-home care providers that regularly helped them.

“Martin had made the environment so unpleasant that the health care workers didn’t feel safe providing care to Dennis ...” a family member told police, according to the affidavit.

The details of what exactly transpired that night are unclear, but when officers arrived, they found Dennis and Martin lying on the floor of their bedroom in pools of blood, the affidavit states.

Martin was already dead, the affidavit states. Dennis was found naked and moaning in distress with stab wounds all over her neck and body.

A kitchen paring knife was found on the floor.

Dickerson faces no less than 40 years in prison if found guilty on both charges.

“It was a shock to the whole family that Dickerson would behave in that matter,” the affidavit in his case states.

