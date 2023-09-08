A Boys and Girls Club of Central Wyoming employee was fired and barred from all programs and facilities for allegedly sexually abusing a minor, officials said.

Daniel Joseph Uptain, 38, is facing six charges including sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree and sexual exploitation of children, court filing show.

Uptain is facing over 100 years in prison, if found guilty on all charges.

Boys and Girls Club staff, volunteers and youth members are held to the "highest standards of ethical behavior and integrity," CEO Ashley Bright said in a statement.

"Although it is our understanding that these allegations did not occur on Club premises, crimes of abuse run counter to everything our organization stands for – no harm should come to any child under any circumstance," Bright said.

On July 21, an unidentified person told authorities their child had been placed at a treatment center in Powell, the affidavit in the case states.

The child was allowed a home visit for a few days, so they returned to Casper, the affidavit states.

Shortly after the visit, a counselor at the facility interviewed the child, the affidavit states.

The child allegedly told the counselor that they met up with Uptain, who they had previously met at the Boys and Girls Club, the affidavit states. Uptain worked there.

Uptain allegedly bought a vape pen, and in exchange for the vape pen, the child had sexual intercourse with him in a backyard, the affidavit states.

The child allegedly told authorities they had met up with Uptain four times and had sex with him three times, the affidavit states.

Uptain allegedly met the child in October on a dating application called MeetMe, the affidavit states. The child told authorities they portrayed themselves as 19 years old, but they "did not believe [they] looked 19."

Their conversations moved to Facebook, the affidavit states.

Uptain agreed to pay the child $100 for sex, the affidavit states. The child's parent allegedly caught them in bed naked and kicked Uptain out of house.

The child's parent allegedly told Uptain they would shoot him if they saw him again, the affidavit states.

Uptain was allegedly informed on the child's real age shortly after, the affidavit states.

He allegedly responded that traditionally children "were married at the age of 15 or 16 and I'm a traditional man so no, it doesn't bother me," the affidavit states.

They met up on more than one occasion for sex, and Uptain allegedly would bring marijuana dab pens, alcohol and vape pens, the child told authorities, according to the affidavit. They also smoked meth together, but Uptain allegedly "only took one hit because he had to work in the morning."

Uptain was later interviewed by authorities, the affidavit states.

He allegedly told authorities he had used dating apps to meet people multiple times, the child was listed as 28 years old, and the sex was consensual, the affidavit states.

But he allegedly "admitted that [the child] did not look anyways close" to the age listed on the website, the affidavit states.

Uptain allegedly told authorities he did have sex with the child more than once and did bring substances like vapes and alcohol, the affidavit states.

He also allegedly told authorities he exchanged nude photographs with the child, and there was a "strong possibility" there were videos exchanges, too, the affidavit states.

Uptain is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 25.

