The Thyra Thomson State Office Building was evacuated after bomb threats were made Wednesday. One individual was taken into custody in connection with the incident, the Casper Police Department announced.

An unidentified suspect, who is believed to have made the bomb threats, was located and taken into custody at about 1:10 p.m., Casper police said in a press release on Facebook.

The all-clear was given at about 1:23 p.m., CPD Investigator Mike Ogden said at the scene.

Dispatchers received the first of multiple calls reporting threats, including a bomb threat call specific to the Wyoming Department of Corrections Probation and Parole, shortly after 11 a.m. the statement said.

Casper police officers and Natrona County deputies responded to the building and immediately secured a perimeter as state employees evacuated the building, according to the release.

By noon, employees were offered shelter at an offsite building, but most of the evacuees received clearance from their supervisors to go home and await further instructions, the statement reads.

Law enforcement did interior and exterior bomb sweeps with a canine.

"We will release the building back to the manager and their security once we wrap up," Ogden said. "It looks like everything is going to be alright," he continued.

At least three agencies responded to the threat. A Star-Tribune reporter saw several Natrona County Sheriff's Office and Casper Police Department vehicles and one vehicle from the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident with a single suspect, and there is "no further danger to the community," the statement said.