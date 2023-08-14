The Casper Police Department is the first and only law enforcement agency in Wyoming to achieve the "gold standard" accreditation for best practices.

"It doesn't mean you hang it on the wall and forget about it; you constantly work at it," Chief Keith McPheeters told the Star Tribune. "They look under the rugs to make sure nothing was swept under them."

The credential was earned through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., which is commonly called CALEA.

Casper police tried to earn it twice prior to their successful completion this year, McPheeters said. It's not an easy task, as about nine other Wyoming law enforcement agencies have attempted to get it. Some state agencies have been recognized but never fully accredited.

Only about 5% of U.S. law enforcement agencies earn CALEA accreditation, according to their website.

In July, McPheeters testified in front of a select panel of 21 commissioners at the CALEA National Conference in Oklahoma City for the final review process, which resulted in a unanimous vote to grant the department accreditation.

The process of CALEA accreditation begins with a "rigorous" self-assessment, involving a review of department policies against internationally accepted standards for best practices, a department announcement states.

Then, outside, independent assessors with "significant public safety experience" assessed the Casper Police Department, the statement said.

Public feedback is also received, so the department can consider "what are the needs of our community," McPheeters said.

Several Casper police officers were interviewed to assess the agency's effectiveness and overall service delivery capacities, the statement said.

The entire process led to almost a year of policy review, which resulted in about "half a dozen recommendations for changes of policy," McPheeters said. And this doesn't mean the department will stop trying to improve.

Casper police were required to show "hundreds of proofs" from body camera footage to dash camera footage to examining proper handcuffing, McPheeters said. There will be annual inspections, and there will be continued changes made as needed.

It means "navigating not only our written policies and procedures, but also the spirit of those policies," the statement said.

"This accreditation is a testament to the caliber of police professionals working for the Casper Police Department and their dedication to continuous improvement in police services," the announcement states.

